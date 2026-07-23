ABN Amro Investment Solutions Purchases 16,771 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

ABN Amro Investment Solutions raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,854 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 16,771 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 12,594 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 28,267 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 978 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 594 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NEE opened at $89.53 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $98.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $87.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.6232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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