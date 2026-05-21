ABN Amro Investment Solutions Purchases 41,289 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

ABN Amro Investment Solutions increased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,419 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 41,289 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $13,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,692,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166,976 shares during the last quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 134,642 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $11,442,000 after purchasing an additional 22,837 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 158,588 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 32,130 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 742,781 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $62,446,000 after purchasing an additional 161,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 68,254 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $186.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.65, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.61 and a 12 month high of $193.32. The firm's 50-day moving average is $130.75 and its 200 day moving average is $100.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $138.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marvell Technology

Key Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 133,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,757,828.80. This represents a 6.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $8,719,372.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 55,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,195,189.65. The trade was a 54.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 245,060 shares of company stock worth $29,901,072 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

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