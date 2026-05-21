ABN Amro Investment Solutions Purchases 93,292 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 562,951 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after buying an additional 93,292 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $22,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Little House Capital LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 56,687 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 30,127 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 165,184 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 38,406 shares during the period. Northbridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 211,497 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 19,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.1%

VZ opened at $47.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $51.68. The company has a market capitalization of $199.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.24. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $48.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.82 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.25 to $54.50 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $50.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Verizon Communications

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hans Erik Vestberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $9,922,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 145,069 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,196,873.09. This represents a 57.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary-Lee Stillwell sold 8,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $428,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 43,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,189,100. This trade represents a 16.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

Further Reading

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