ABN Amro Investment Solutions Raises Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

ABN Amro Investment Solutions raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 298.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,525 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 32,594 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 758,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $139,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,307,580 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $240,242,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Texas Instruments by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 555,199 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $96,321,000 after buying an additional 50,808 shares during the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP grew its position in Texas Instruments by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 58,151 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $10,684,000 after buying an additional 23,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total transaction of $7,871,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 53,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,084,815.06. This represents a 34.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total transaction of $13,818,943.12. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 52,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,294,376.64. The trade was a 49.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $263.65.

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Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of TXN stock opened at $298.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.49. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.73 and a twelve month high of $310.29. The company has a market capitalization of $271.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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