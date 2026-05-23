ABN Amro Investment Solutions Raises Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

ABN Amro Investment Solutions increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 361.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,419 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 19,123 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 32,196 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.3% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Florida Trust Wealth Management Co lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co now owns 8,810 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $85.00 price objective on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $108.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,968 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $818,073.76. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,798 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,871,031.86. This trade represents a 30.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $1,040,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,177,507.96. This trade represents a 24.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,684 shares of company stock valued at $8,811,739. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $85.93 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $81.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.89. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a one year low of $72.30 and a one year high of $87.89. The firm has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.60 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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