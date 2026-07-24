ABN Amro Investment Solutions Sells 11,024 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

ABN Amro Investment Solutions reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP - Free Report) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,110 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 11,024 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMP. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,420,072 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,171,360,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $742,438,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,193,048 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $586,083,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,889 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $532,455,000 after buying an additional 496,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,024,758 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $455,387,000 after buying an additional 19,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company's stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:AMP opened at $522.14 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $422.37 and a one year high of $550.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $475.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.65.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.81 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.87 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 62.88%. The company's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 43.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Ameriprise Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.83, for a total transaction of $558,996.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,934,729. The trade was a 16.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 6,255 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.52, for a total value of $2,955,612.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,789.56. This trade represents a 50.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ameriprise Financial this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $467.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $471.00 to $518.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $553.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameriprise Financial

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides a range of advice-based wealth management, asset management and insurance products to individual and institutional clients. Its business model centers on delivering financial planning and investment advice through a network of financial advisors alongside proprietary product offerings designed to meet retirement, protection and accumulation needs.

Core products and services include comprehensive financial planning and advisory services, managed investment portfolios, retirement planning solutions, annuities and life insurance products.

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