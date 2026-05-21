ABN Amro Investment Solutions Sells 5,227 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

ABN Amro Investment Solutions reduced its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,313 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,227 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Marriott International were worth $38,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company's stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company's stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 970 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in Marriott International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 4,038 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Marriott International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marriott is leaning into stronger outbound travel from India and reshaping its loyalty program around experiences, which could support higher customer engagement and international demand. Article Title

Marriott is leaning into stronger outbound travel from India and reshaping its loyalty program around experiences, which could support higher customer engagement and international demand. Positive Sentiment: Marriott and The Fern Hotels & Resorts announced 75 signings and 50 openings for Series by Marriott in India, signaling continued expansion in a key growth market. Article Title

Marriott and The Fern Hotels & Resorts announced 75 signings and 50 openings for Series by Marriott in India, signaling continued expansion in a key growth market. Positive Sentiment: A major Chicago venue is reportedly being converted into a Marriott-branded hotel, adding to the company’s development pipeline and brand reach. Article Title

A major Chicago venue is reportedly being converted into a Marriott-branded hotel, adding to the company’s development pipeline and brand reach. Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention was also drawn to Marriott’s recent earnings call and outlook commentary, which supported the narrative that the company is managing through regional headwinds while still lifting guidance. Article Title

Investor attention was also drawn to Marriott’s recent earnings call and outlook commentary, which supported the narrative that the company is managing through regional headwinds while still lifting guidance. Neutral Sentiment: EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares in an SEC-disclosed transaction; the sale is worth noting, but it was modest relative to her remaining stake and does not necessarily indicate a change in the company’s outlook. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $356.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $343.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $355.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $357.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $381.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on Marriott International

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of MAR stock opened at $369.75 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.55 and a 1 year high of $380.00. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $345.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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