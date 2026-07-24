ABN Amro Investment Solutions Sells 6,159 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

ABN Amro Investment Solutions cut its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF - Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,209 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 6,159 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,125,979 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $671,265,000 after purchasing an additional 25,888 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 443.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,351 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $21,942,000 after buying an additional 109,631 shares in the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,755 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $21,633,000 after acquiring an additional 13,217 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $179.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.54. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.87 and a 52 week high of $194.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 21.33%.Cincinnati Financial's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cincinnati Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CINF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities set a $197.00 target price on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $175.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.40.

Read Our Latest Report on CINF

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation NASDAQ: CINF is an insurance holding company headquartered in the Cincinnati area of Ohio that provides property and casualty insurance products and related services. Founded as part of the Cincinnati Insurance group, the company operates through a set of insurance subsidiaries to underwrite and service policies for both personal and commercial customers. Cincinnati Financial is publicly traded and emphasizes underwriting discipline and long-term relationships with its distribution partners and policyholders.

The company's core business centers on property and casualty insurance, including homeowners, automobile, commercial casualty, commercial multi-peril, and specialty commercial coverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF - Free Report).

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