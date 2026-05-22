ABN Amro Investment Solutions Sells 81,750 Shares of Eversource Energy $ES

ABN Amro Investment Solutions lowered its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,842 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 81,750 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $7,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2,337.5% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2,857.1% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company's stock.

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Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:ES opened at $69.62 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $61.53 and a 1 year high of $76.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.21 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 12.55%.The company's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Eversource Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $71.70.

Get Our Latest Report on Eversource Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 2,581 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total value of $193,239.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,941,982.68. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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