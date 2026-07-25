ABN Amro Investment Solutions Takes $1.20 Million Position in Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new position in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,137 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Get Federal Signal alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 140.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 57.2% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 3,100.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 256 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $118.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.73. Federal Signal Corporation has a 1-year low of $101.18 and a 1-year high of $134.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $625.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $579.87 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business's revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Federal Signal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Signal Corporation will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FSS shares. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research raised Federal Signal from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $139.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSS

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation NYSE: FSS, headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Federal Signal, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Federal Signal wasn't on the list.

While Federal Signal currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here