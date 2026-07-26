ABN Amro Investment Solutions Takes Position in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,524 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new stake in shares of Aercap during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Aercap by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 98,143 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $13,463,000 after purchasing an additional 58,543 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aercap in the 1st quarter valued at $476,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Aercap by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aercap by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,449 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aercap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $151.33 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $143.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.36. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a one year low of $105.65 and a one year high of $155.99.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. Aercap had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 45.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 17.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aercap announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Aercap Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Aercap's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Aercap from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research raised Aercap from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aercap from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Aercap from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Aercap from $164.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aercap presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $168.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Aercap

Aercap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

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