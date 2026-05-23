ABN Amro Investment Solutions Takes Position in FedEx Corporation $FDX

ABN Amro Investment Solutions bought a new position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,767 shares of the shipping service provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 632 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 462 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneco Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneco Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDX. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $431.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of FedEx from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $399.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FDX

FedEx Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $394.18 on Friday. FedEx Corporation has a twelve month low of $214.35 and a twelve month high of $404.03. The stock has a market cap of $94.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company's fifty day moving average is $371.05 and its 200-day moving average is $332.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.12 by $1.13. FedEx had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.51 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.72 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 16,959 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.47, for a total value of $6,164,087.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,070.44. The trade was a 60.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 5,795 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $2,138,355.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,022. This trade represents a 36.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 48,104 shares of company stock valued at $17,599,006 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting FedEx

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

Further Reading

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