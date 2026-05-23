ABN Amro Investment Solutions Takes Position in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,913 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,323,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Samir Mehta sold 5,528 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $2,047,128.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,201.92. The trade was a 41.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,378 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.45, for a total transaction of $811,968.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,958.90. The trade was a 32.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 16,365 shares of company stock worth $5,861,117 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $312.12 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a one year low of $235.72 and a one year high of $379.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $336.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.05.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 7.71%.The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-11.600 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. L3Harris Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $389.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $362.00 to $330.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $354.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on L3Harris Technologies

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report).

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