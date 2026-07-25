ABN Amro Investment Solutions Takes Position in monday.com Ltd. $MNDY

ABN Amro Investment Solutions bought a new position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,319 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,164,000. ABN Amro Investment Solutions owned approximately 0.06% of monday.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter worth about $4,055,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in monday.com by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 139,009 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,512,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,635,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in monday.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,200,000. Finally, SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in monday.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded monday.com from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Guggenheim set a $130.00 price target on shares of monday.com and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of monday.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $126.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MNDY

monday.com Trading Up 7.9%

MNDY opened at $77.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.26. monday.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $57.50 and a 12-month high of $295.00. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $78.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.58.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $351.26 million during the quarter. monday.com had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 9.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

About monday.com

monday.com is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides a cloud-based Work Operating System (Work OS) designed to help teams plan, organize and track their work. The platform offers customizable workflows that support project management, task delegation, time tracking and collaboration across departments. monday.com's visual interface enables users to create boards, automations and dashboards to centralize information and streamline processes without requiring extensive coding knowledge.

The company's product portfolio includes monday Work OS, which can be adapted for use cases ranging from marketing campaign management and sales pipelines to software development sprints and human resources onboarding.

Further Reading

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