ABN Amro Investment Solutions Trims Stock Position in Deere & Company $DE

ABN Amro Investment Solutions trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,558 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 18,463 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises about 1.4% of ABN Amro Investment Solutions' portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. ABN Amro Investment Solutions owned approximately 0.07% of Deere & Company worth $91,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $541.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $715.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $675.00 to $580.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $655.45.

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More Deere & Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.6%

DE stock opened at $561.14 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $579.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.38. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $433.00 and a fifty-two week high of $674.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $151.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.52. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.29%.The business had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Deere & Company's dividend payout ratio is 36.53%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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