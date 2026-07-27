ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC Takes $2.43 Million Position in Sempra Energy $SRE

ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,429,000. Sempra Energy comprises about 1.9% of ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $914,924,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,330,091 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,971,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250,783 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,419,115 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $937,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,409 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,826,999 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $249,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,853 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,810,449 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,273,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company's stock.

Sempra Energy Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of SRE stock opened at $93.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.56. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $78.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sempra Energy's revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.6575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Sempra Energy's payout ratio is 89.15%.

Insider Activity

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Pablo Ferrero sold 2,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $232,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,821.19. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 8,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $724,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,600.20. This trade represents a 24.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,207 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $102.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Sempra Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $104.00 price objective on Sempra Energy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

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