Absher Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Absher Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,855 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises 4.4% of Absher Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $37,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 176.6% during the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 98,279 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,223,000 after buying an additional 62,747 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 9.6% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in Analog Devices by 3.2% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 7,238 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Analog Devices from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $450.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $439.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.01, for a total transaction of $533,846.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 117,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,239,484.43. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.95, for a total value of $411,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,227.05. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,858 shares of company stock valued at $41,672,900. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Analog Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: ADI continues to benefit from strong operating results, including a recent earnings beat, revenue growth of 37.2% year over year, and quarterly guidance that remains above prior expectations, which supports the stock’s longer-term outlook.

ADI continues to benefit from strong operating results, including a recent earnings beat, revenue growth of 37.2% year over year, and quarterly guidance that remains above prior expectations, which supports the stock’s longer-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with multiple Buy ratings and an average price target above the current trading range, suggesting analysts still see upside in Analog Devices.

Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with multiple Buy ratings and an average price target above the current trading range, suggesting analysts still see upside in Analog Devices. Positive Sentiment: Earlier coverage highlighted a new $3.0 billion revolving credit facility and the company’s more than $1 billion Oregon facility expansion, both of which improve financial flexibility and reinforce long-term growth capacity. Analog Devices (ADI) Could Be 16% Undervalued As It Secures A $3.0b Credit Facility

Earlier coverage highlighted a new $3.0 billion revolving credit facility and the company’s more than $1 billion Oregon facility expansion, both of which improve financial flexibility and reinforce long-term growth capacity. Neutral Sentiment: Recent market articles said ADI has generally outperformed the broader market, but also noted it lagged some semiconductor peers on certain trading days, pointing to steady but not decisive momentum. Analog Devices (ADI) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Recent market articles said ADI has generally outperformed the broader market, but also noted it lagged some semiconductor peers on certain trading days, pointing to steady but not decisive momentum. Negative Sentiment: Director Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The sale was disclosed and appears routine, but insider selling can still slightly weigh on investor sentiment. SEC Form 4 for Ray Stata transaction

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $395.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.37 and a twelve month high of $445.91. The company has a market capitalization of $192.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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