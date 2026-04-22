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Absolute Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust $BCAT

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust logo with Manufacturing background
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Key Points

  • Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake of 352,521 shares in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE: BCAT) in Q4, valued at about $5.08 million and representing roughly 0.33% of the trust.
  • BCAT declared a monthly dividend of $0.2579 payable June 30 to shareholders of record on June 15, implying a high annualized yield of 20.9%.
  • Several other institutions (including PFG and Shaker Financial) adjusted holdings in Q4, leaving institutional investors with about 36.12% ownership; BCAT recently traded near $14.83 with a 52‑week range of $13.60–$15.41.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust.

Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 352,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,083,000. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.33% of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 20,335 shares of the company's stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 75,757 shares of the company's stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 25,029 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,877 shares of the company's stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company's stock.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of BCAT stock opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.59. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.41.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.2579 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust NYSE: BCAT is a closed-end, diversified management investment company organized as a term trust. The fund's primary objective is to deliver high current income and total return by investing across a broad range of credit and equity markets. BCAT seeks to achieve this objective through a portfolio of corporate debt securities, floating-rate loans, convertible securities, common and preferred equity, and asset-backed securities.

BCAT employs an actively managed, multi-sector credit approach that spans investment-grade and below-investment-grade bonds, senior secured loans and structured credit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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