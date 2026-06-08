ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. $ACAD Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD - Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,239,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 106,807 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.91% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $86,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,506 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $76,395.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 66,145 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,441,299.55. This trade represents a 5.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Kihara sold 5,401 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $114,393.18. Following the sale, the insider owned 24,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,100.62. The trade was a 18.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 13,978 shares of company stock valued at $302,819 in the last quarter. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ACAD stock opened at $21.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.74. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 34.30%.The company had revenue of $268.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $31.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Established in 1993 and headquartered in San Diego, California, ACADIA's research centers concentrate on conditions with significant unmet medical needs, including Parkinson's disease psychosis, Alzheimer's disease psychosis, and schizophrenia. The company utilizes a range of scientific platforms, including selective receptor modulation and precision-targeted compounds, to advance its portfolio of small-molecule therapeutics.

The company's flagship product, NUPLAZID® (pimavanserin), received U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here