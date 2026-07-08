Acadia Realty Trust $AKR Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR - Free Report) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,400 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 76,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio's holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,884,310 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $38,704,000 after acquiring an additional 226,124 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 326.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 86,348 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 66,099 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 15,825.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,254,292 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:AKR opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $22.90.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.21 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 9.77%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Acadia Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.260 EPS. Research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Acadia Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acadia Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Reginald Livingston sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,426 shares in the company, valued at $208,503.12. The trade was a 72.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Acadia Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acadia Realty Trust

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust NYSE: AKR is a Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored and necessity-based shopping centers. The company targets retail properties that serve densely populated urban and suburban markets and typically feature essential tenants such as supermarkets, drugstores, fitness centers and other service-oriented retailers. As a self-managed REIT, Acadia oversees leasing, property management, financing and construction activities through its in-house platform.

Acadia's portfolio is diversified across property types and lease structures, with an emphasis on sites that benefit from long-term consumer traffic and resilient tenancy.

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