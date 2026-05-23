Accel Leaders 3 Associates L.P. Makes New Investment in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Accel Leaders 3 Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,251,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $188,496,000. Nebius Group comprises 100.0% of Accel Leaders 3 Associates L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Accel Leaders 3 Associates L.P. owned 0.89% of Nebius Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Nebius Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,584 shares of the company's stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Nebius Group by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the company's stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company's stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NBIS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $169.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Compass Point began coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded Nebius Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Freedom Capital downgraded Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $182.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nebius Group

More Nebius Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nebius Group news, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $101,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 585,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,937,877.16. This represents a 46.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 33,358 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total transaction of $3,460,225.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 868,289 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $90,067,617.97. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 666,935 shares of company stock valued at $123,541,848 in the last ninety days.

Nebius Group Stock Down 2.3%

NASDAQ:NBIS opened at $214.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.33 and a quick ratio of 8.33. Nebius Group N.V. has a one year low of $34.72 and a one year high of $233.73. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $148.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.85. The company has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 69.28 and a beta of 4.03.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.54. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.13 million. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

See Also

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