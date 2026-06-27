Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Acquired by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,423 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 80,799 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 3.9% of Value Partners Investments Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.'s holdings in Accenture were worth $51,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 283.4% in the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Topsail Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 6.8% during the first quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 1.5% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,387 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,684 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock opened at $128.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $118.15 and a 12-month high of $307.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm's 50-day moving average is $170.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 10.66%.The company had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. Accenture's revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.780-13.900 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Accenture's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Accenture from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $273.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler set a $282.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Accenture from $247.00 to $201.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Accenture from $280.00 to $226.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $195.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACN

Accenture News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

Negative Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane cut its price target on Accenture from $180 to $130 and kept a neutral rating, citing execution and growth risks. MarketScreener

BNP Paribas Exane cut its price target on Accenture from $180 to $130 and kept a neutral rating, citing execution and growth risks. Negative Sentiment: DBS Bank downgraded Accenture to hold, and other coverage pointed to weaker-than-expected FY2026 guidance, adding pressure to near-term sentiment. Zacks

DBS Bank downgraded Accenture to hold, and other coverage pointed to weaker-than-expected FY2026 guidance, adding pressure to near-term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Law firms Bragar Eagel & Squire and Kirby McInerney announced investigations into possible securities issues involving Accenture, which can create headline risk for the stock. GlobeNewswire

Law firms Bragar Eagel & Squire and Kirby McInerney announced investigations into possible securities issues involving Accenture, which can create headline risk for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary argued the market may be too quick to label Accenture an “AI loser,” suggesting its AI and growth narrative may still have upside if execution improves. TipRanks

Some commentary argued the market may be too quick to label Accenture an “AI loser,” suggesting its AI and growth narrative may still have upside if execution improves. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles noted Accenture is drawing heavier trading and investor attention, reflecting debate about whether the stock can recover after a steep year-to-date decline. Yahoo Finance

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total transaction of $863,026.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,267,746.28. This represents a 27.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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