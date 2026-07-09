Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Bought by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,374 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC's holdings in Accenture were worth $9,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,070,930 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $17,726,831,000 after purchasing an additional 854,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,264,675 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $7,583,462,000 after buying an additional 129,610 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,471,554 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $4,687,867,000 after buying an additional 343,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,656,436 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $3,922,212,000 after buying an additional 218,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Accenture by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,693,994 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,869,199,000 after acquiring an additional 546,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total transaction of $863,026.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,267,746.28. This trade represents a 27.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $137.29 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $161.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.36. The company has a market capitalization of $91.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $118.15 and a fifty-two week high of $304.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 10.66%.The business had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.780-13.900 EPS. Research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Accenture's payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Key Headlines Impacting Accenture

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on Accenture from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Accenture from $199.00 to $140.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Accenture from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. TD Cowen lowered Accenture from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $258.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $247.00 to $201.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $193.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Accenture

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

Further Reading

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