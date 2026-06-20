Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Purchased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 858,372 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 98,783 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.14% of Accenture worth $230,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its position in Accenture by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,416 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company's stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $126.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $125.60 and a 12-month high of $307.77. The business's 50 day moving average is $176.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.35. The company has a market capitalization of $84.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 10.66%.The business had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.780-13.900 EPS. Analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Accenture's dividend payout ratio is presently 53.40%.

Accenture News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

Positive Sentiment: Accenture beat quarterly EPS expectations and reported 5.6% year-over-year revenue growth, showing the business is still growing despite a tougher backdrop.

Accenture beat quarterly EPS expectations and reported 5.6% year-over-year revenue growth, showing the business is still growing despite a tougher backdrop. Positive Sentiment: The company announced a quarterly dividend of $1.63 per share, which may appeal to income-focused investors and signals ongoing cash-return capacity.

The company announced a quarterly dividend of $1.63 per share, which may appeal to income-focused investors and signals ongoing cash-return capacity. Positive Sentiment: Accenture is expanding its cybersecurity push with acquisitions and investments aimed at critical infrastructure defense, which could support longer-term growth in a high-demand area. Accenture to Strengthen Critical Infrastructure Defense with End-to-End Cybersecurity Platform in Age of AI-Driven Cyber Threats and Geopolitical Risk

Accenture is expanding its cybersecurity push with acquisitions and investments aimed at critical infrastructure defense, which could support longer-term growth in a high-demand area. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and BNP Paribas lowered price targets, but many still see upside from current levels; ratings were mostly maintained at neutral or equivalent.

Analysts at Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and BNP Paribas lowered price targets, but many still see upside from current levels; ratings were mostly maintained at neutral or equivalent. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary around Accenture drawing fresh S&P 500 attention suggests investors are reassessing whether the selloff has become excessive relative to fundamentals. Why Accenture NYSE: ACN Is Drawing Fresh S&P 500 Attention?

Commentary around Accenture drawing fresh S&P 500 attention suggests investors are reassessing whether the selloff has become excessive relative to fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Management’s reduced revenue outlook is the main catalyst behind the stock’s sharp decline, as it points to weaker client spending and slower growth ahead.

Management’s reduced revenue outlook is the main catalyst behind the stock’s sharp decline, as it points to weaker client spending and slower growth ahead. Negative Sentiment: The company’s large cybersecurity acquisition plans are also raising questions about integration risk and capital allocation during a period of slowing growth.

The company’s large cybersecurity acquisition plans are also raising questions about integration risk and capital allocation during a period of slowing growth. Negative Sentiment: Multiple headlines say the weak outlook has sparked a broad selloff in IT shares globally, reinforcing the market’s negative reaction to Accenture’s guidance cut. Indian IT stocks slump up to 7% as Accenture cuts revenue outlook, fueling fresh concerns over sector growth

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total value of $863,026.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,746.28. This represents a 27.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $247.00 to $201.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Accenture from $309.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price target on Accenture in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Accenture from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $226.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accenture

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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