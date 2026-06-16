Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,255 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 145,105 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Accenture worth $129,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company's stock.

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Accenture News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total value of $863,026.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,267,746.28. This trade represents a 27.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $165.39 on Tuesday. Accenture PLC has a one year low of $155.82 and a one year high of $317.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.07 and a 200-day moving average of $221.09. The company has a market capitalization of $110.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.61%.The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Accenture's dividend payout ratio is 53.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.04.

View Our Latest Report on ACN

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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