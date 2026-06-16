Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Sold by Arax Advisory Partners

Arax Advisory Partners trimmed its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,169 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 10,533 shares during the quarter. Arax Advisory Partners' holdings in Accenture were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $622,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Accenture by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $165.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $110.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $181.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $155.82 and a fifty-two week high of $317.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Accenture had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Accenture's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $253.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $282.00 to $258.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $247.00 to $201.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $275.00 to $248.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $254.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Key Stories Impacting Accenture

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total value of $863,026.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,746.28. This trade represents a 27.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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