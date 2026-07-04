Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,501 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 17,707 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Accenture were worth $23,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $581,000. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 28.9% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Baer Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $482,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Accenture by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 536,497 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $106,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Accenture by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 322,638 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $63,976,000 after purchasing an additional 119,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ACN. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $275.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Accenture from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $273.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $253.00 to $175.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $195.00.

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Accenture Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE ACN opened at $137.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $118.15 and a 12 month high of $307.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.30 and a 200-day moving average of $208.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The business had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.780-13.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Accenture's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total transaction of $863,026.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,746.28. This represents a 27.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

Further Reading

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