Accenture PLC $ACN Stock Position Reduced by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 94.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,234 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 20,842 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Accenture were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Accenture by 0.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 256,513 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $50,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 6,551 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management now owns 1,549 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,917,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 825.0% during the 1st quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Accenture from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. William Blair lowered shares of Accenture from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $275.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $192.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on Accenture

Accenture Stock Up 6.9%

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $164.62 on Wednesday. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $118.15 and a 12-month high of $291.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.780-13.900 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Accenture's payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total transaction of $863,026.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,746.28. This represents a 27.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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