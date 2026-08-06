ACM Research, Inc. $ACMR Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR - Free Report) by 207.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719,023 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 485,282 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.17% of ACM Research worth $28,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ACM Research by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 660 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ACM Research by 656.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $125.00 target price on ACM Research and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research lowered ACM Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on ACM Research in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ACM Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $127.50.

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ACM Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $79.90 on Thursday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business's fifty day moving average price is $92.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 60.99 and a beta of 1.96.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $231.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.69 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,399 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $449,088.82. Following the sale, the insider owned 100,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,318,166.36. The trade was a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 40,002 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $3,432,171.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 802,708 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $68,872,346.40. This represents a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 123,752 shares of company stock valued at $10,752,198 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.36% of the company's stock.

ACM Research Profile

ACM Research, Inc NASDAQ: ACMR designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.

Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.

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