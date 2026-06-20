ACM Research, Inc. $ACMR Shares Sold by MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd

MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd reduced its position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR - Free Report) by 70.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,605 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 254,632 shares during the quarter. ACM Research comprises about 2.2% of MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd owned 0.17% of ACM Research worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter worth about $1,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,972,103 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $196,149,000 after purchasing an additional 125,690 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 188,500 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,367,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in ACM Research by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 156,670 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 61,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company's stock.

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ACM Research Price Performance

ACMR stock opened at $109.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.87 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.51. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $110.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.03.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $231.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.69 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 9.48%.ACM Research's revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACMR has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm set a $125.00 price target on shares of ACM Research and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ACM Research from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ACM Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $125.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACMR

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $331,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,100. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles C. Pappis sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $260,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,752 shares of company stock worth $11,012,198. Company insiders own 24.36% of the company's stock.

ACM Research Profile

ACM Research, Inc NASDAQ: ACMR designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.

Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.

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