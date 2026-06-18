ACT Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Warrior Met Coal $HCC

ACT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000. Warrior Met Coal comprises approximately 0.9% of ACT Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the company's stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,315 shares of the company's stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,637,238 shares of the company's stock worth $144,355,000 after purchasing an additional 175,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth $2,916,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 67,775 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,455,250. This represents a 22.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Shares of HCC opened at $95.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $110.39. The company's fifty day moving average price is $91.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.63.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $458.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $467.57 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 6.44%. Warrior Met Coal's quarterly revenue was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Warrior Met Coal's dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HCC. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $103.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on HCC

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal NYSE: HCC is a leading producer of premium metallurgical coal, operating deep underground mining complexes in Central Alabama's Blue Creek and Brookwood mining districts. The company focuses exclusively on the extraction and sale of high-grade hard coking coal, a critical raw material used in steel production. Its mining operations harness longwall mining technology and rigorous safety protocols to deliver consistent coal quality to customers worldwide.

Warrior Met Coal's product portfolio centers on premium hard coking coal, semisoft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection (PCI) products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Free Report).

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