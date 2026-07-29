ACV Auctions Inc. $ACVA Shares Sold by Atreides Management LP

Atreides Management LP decreased its position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NYSE:ACVA - Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,734,467 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,677,333 shares during the quarter. Atreides Management LP owned about 5.58% of ACV Auctions worth $41,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,383 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 2,573.8% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,770 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 38,076.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 12,979.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on ACV Auctions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of ACV Auctions to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of ACV Auctions from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $10.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:ACVA opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. ACV Auctions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75. The stock's 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.82.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions operates a digital marketplace designed to streamline the wholesale used-vehicle auction process for independent dealerships and larger automotive groups. The platform enables dealers to participate in live, online auctions, submit real-time bids, and access guaranteed-sale programs that reduce the risk of inventory moving. By replicating the dynamics of in-lane bidding in a virtual environment, ACV Auctions connects sellers and buyers across a broad geographic footprint without the need for physical auction attendance.

In addition to its core marketplace, ACV Auctions offers a suite of software tools and data-driven services aimed at improving transparency and decision-making in the remarketing process.

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