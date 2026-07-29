Adalta Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 384.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $27,000. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bayban purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 879 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $879,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 34,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,958,000. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 31,285 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.83, for a total value of $28,995,876.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 313,218 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $290,299,838.94. This represents a 9.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,179 shares of company stock valued at $190,836,321. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 8.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $820.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $973.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $632.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 2.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.38 and a 1 year high of $1,255.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Micron Technology from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,268.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Potential U.S. tariffs or restrictions on Chinese memory chips could strengthen Micron’s domestic competitive position, pricing power and margins by limiting lower-cost competition from ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) and Yangtze Memory Technologies. Chips & Clips: Memory Tariffs Rewire Tech Supply Chains

Potential U.S. tariffs or restrictions on Chinese memory chips could strengthen Micron’s domestic competitive position, pricing power and margins by limiting lower-cost competition from ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) and Yangtze Memory Technologies. Positive Sentiment: Micron’s latest results remain a fundamental support: quarterly revenue reached $41.46 billion, up 345.8% year over year, while earnings per share of $25.11 exceeded consensus by $3.72. Analysts and some commentary continue to view AI-driven demand, high-bandwidth memory and contracted customer agreements as evidence this cycle may be structurally stronger than prior memory booms. Micron: The Boom And Bust Memory Cycle Could Finally Be Dead

Micron’s latest results remain a fundamental support: quarterly revenue reached $41.46 billion, up 345.8% year over year, while earnings per share of $25.11 exceeded consensus by $3.72. Analysts and some commentary continue to view AI-driven demand, high-bandwidth memory and contracted customer agreements as evidence this cycle may be structurally stronger than prior memory booms. Neutral Sentiment: CME Group launched nearly round-the-clock single-stock futures, including contracts linked to Micron. The move may improve access and liquidity but also allows investors to react more quickly to overnight semiconductor news. CME launches single stock futures enabling investors to trade SpaceX, Micron 23 hours a day

CME Group launched nearly round-the-clock single-stock futures, including contracts linked to Micron. The move may improve access and liquidity but also allows investors to react more quickly to overnight semiconductor news. Negative Sentiment: Investors are reducing exposure to the AI trade amid fears of an AI bubble, expensive data-center financing and concerns that semiconductor valuations and spending expectations have become excessive. Micron was among the weakest performers in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index as memory stocks extended their pullback. Chip Stocks Extend Pullback Amid AI Bubble Fears

Investors are reducing exposure to the AI trade amid fears of an AI bubble, expensive data-center financing and concerns that semiconductor valuations and spending expectations have become excessive. Micron was among the weakest performers in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index as memory stocks extended their pullback. Negative Sentiment: CXMT’s blockbuster Shanghai IPO and reports of advances in China’s domestic semiconductor equipment heightened fears that Chinese manufacturers could rapidly expand DRAM production, narrow the technology gap and pressure Micron’s future pricing and market share. Why Micron Stock Just Dropped Again

CXMT’s blockbuster Shanghai IPO and reports of advances in China’s domestic semiconductor equipment heightened fears that Chinese manufacturers could rapidly expand DRAM production, narrow the technology gap and pressure Micron’s future pricing and market share. Negative Sentiment: Profit-taking is also significant after Micron’s extraordinary year-long rally. A chief accounting officer’s sale of 879 shares at approximately $1,000 per share added a minor insider-selling signal, though the transaction represented only about 2.45% of that executive’s holdings.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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