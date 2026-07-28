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Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. $PEO is Saba Capital Management L.P.'s 10th Largest Position

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Adams Natural Resources Fund logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Saba Capital Management reduced its Adams Natural Resources Fund stake by 16.1% in the first quarter, selling 435,589 shares. It still owned 2.26 million shares, valued at approximately $62.9 million, representing 8.23% of PEO.
  • PEO shares opened at $26.62, with the fund’s stock trading down 3.6%; its 52-week range is $20.57 to $28.88.
  • Adams Natural Resources Fund increased its quarterly dividend to $0.54 per share from $0.52, implying an annualized dividend of $2.16 and an 8.1% yield.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Saba Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO - Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,262,661 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 435,589 shares during the quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund comprises about 1.7% of Saba Capital Management L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 8.23% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $62,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEO. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 38.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2,697.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,294 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 30.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of PEO opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.73. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Adams Natural Resources Fund's previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.1%.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adams Natural Resources Fund NYSE: PEO is a closed-end management investment company that seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund offers investors a way to access a diversified portfolio of companies engaged in the natural resources and energy sectors without investing directly in individual stocks or commodities.

The fund primarily invests in equity securities, including common and preferred stocks, of companies involved in exploration, production, processing, and distribution of oil, natural gas, coal and alternative energy sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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