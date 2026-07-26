Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation $ADPT Shares Sold by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT - Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,714,346 shares of the company's stock after selling 128,098 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $23,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 867.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADPT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, COO Julie Rubinstein sold 19,037 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $270,896.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 377,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,376,122.46. This represents a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Francis Lo sold 51,004 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $1,145,039.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 237,688 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,095.60. This trade represents a 17.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 832,424 shares of company stock valued at $17,320,824 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

ADPT stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $23.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -67.48 and a beta of 2.07. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.42.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 40.06% and a negative net margin of 16.82%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company's flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

Further Reading

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