ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in DBV Technologies S.A. $DBVT

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,012,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,159,000. DBV Technologies makes up about 1.2% of ADAR1 Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned 1.71% of DBV Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBVT. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 6,273.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,309,055 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,135 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,461,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,120 shares in the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,606,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the second quarter worth $9,659,000. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the second quarter worth $9,649,000. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company's stock.

DBV Technologies Trading Down 2.9%

DBVT opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of -0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.26. DBV Technologies S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $26.18.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.48). DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,506.53% and a negative return on equity of 119.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on DBVT shares. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on DBV Technologies from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded DBV Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of DBV Technologies from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DBV Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $48.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DBVT

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing immunotherapies for allergic diseases. The company specializes in epicutaneous immunotherapy, leveraging its proprietary Viaskin platform to deliver biologically active compounds across intact skin without needles or injections. Through this approach, DBV aims to modulate patients’ immune response to specific allergens, offering a potentially safer and more convenient alternative to traditional therapies.

The company’s lead product candidate, Viaskin Peanut, is designed for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adolescents.

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