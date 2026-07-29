ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation $SRRK

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK - Free Report) by 485.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,273 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 337,684 shares during the period. Scholar Rock comprises about 1.2% of ADAR1 Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of Scholar Rock worth $20,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 609.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 49,217 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Scholar Rock by 12.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 53,046 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 37.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,255 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 54,555 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 25.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 169,825 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 34,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company's stock.

Scholar Rock Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of SRRK stock opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.64 and a current ratio of 8.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.67. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $58.49.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Scholar Rock from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Scholar Rock from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $56.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Scholar Rock

Insider Transactions at Scholar Rock

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Joshua Reed sold 3,053 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $164,068.22. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,897.32. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Katie Peng sold 5,446 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $293,430.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,137.88. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,149 shares of company stock valued at $923,108. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Scholar Rock Profile

Scholar Rock is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that selectively target growth factors involved in disease processes. The company's research platform is designed to modulate endogenous growth factor activation and signaling with high specificity, aiming to restore normal biological function across a range of disorders. Scholar Rock's approach is distinguished by its emphasis on engineering antibodies and biologics that interact with growth factor precursors or latent complexes rather than the active form, potentially offering improved safety and efficacy profiles.

The company's lead program, SRK-015 (appercept), is an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting the activation of latent myostatin proproteins and is being evaluated for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

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