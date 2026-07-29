ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Has $12.92 Million Holdings in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. $ELVN

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN - Free Report) by 998.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,540 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 299,540 shares during the quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Enliven Therapeutics worth $12,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELVN. Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,692,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,809 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 3,830,000 shares of the company's stock worth $58,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,513,680 shares of the company's stock worth $54,111,000 after purchasing an additional 418,673 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,553,014 shares of the company's stock worth $52,260,000 after purchasing an additional 142,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,214,000 after purchasing an additional 87,725 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9%

ELVN stock opened at $53.76 on Wednesday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $55.79. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average of $37.96.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Enliven Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 6,018 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total value of $316,787.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,282.56. This trade represents a 11.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Lori Anne Kunkel sold 10,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $504,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 41,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,114,723.16. This trade represents a 19.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 32,036 shares of company stock worth $1,430,676 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JonesTrading boosted their target price on Enliven Therapeutics from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Enliven Therapeutics from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Enliven Therapeutics from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $70.50.

View Our Latest Report on ELVN

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing small-molecule therapies that harness induced proximity mechanisms to selectively target and degrade disease-causing proteins in cancer. Leveraging its proprietary Induced Proximity platform, the company designs molecular glues and related modalities to recruit endogenous cellular machinery for targeted protein degradation, with the goal of treating malignancies driven by so-called “undruggable” oncogenic factors.

The company’s pipeline comprises several early-stage programs directed at key oncogenic drivers across hematologic and solid tumor indications.

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