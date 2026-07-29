ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Has $26.19 Million Holdings in Septerna, Inc. $SEPN

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN - Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,089,818 shares of the company's stock after selling 67,793 shares during the period. Septerna accounts for about 1.5% of ADAR1 Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned about 2.42% of Septerna worth $26,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Septerna by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,879 shares of the company's stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Septerna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Septerna by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,101 shares of the company's stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Septerna by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the company's stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC raised its stake in shares of Septerna by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 25,798 shares of the company's stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Samira Shaikhly sold 2,178 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $76,622.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,897.74. The trade was a 73.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel D. Long sold 3,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $114,521.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 96,412 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,312,716.32. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,391. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Septerna Trading Up 1.4%

Septerna stock opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. Septerna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The stock's 50 day moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day moving average is $28.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.94 and a beta of 2.29.

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $26.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 million. Septerna had a negative net margin of 49.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Septerna, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SEPN. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Septerna from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Septerna in a research note on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Septerna in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Septerna from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Septerna from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Septerna has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $45.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SEPN

Septerna Profile

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases. GPCRs are the largest and most diverse family of cell membrane receptors and regulate physiological processes in nearly every organ system of the human body.

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