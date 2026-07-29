ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Invests $24.59 Million in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. $VIR

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,744,714 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,593,000. Vir Biotechnology comprises approximately 1.4% of ADAR1 Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Vir Biotechnology as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIR. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 10,878.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,480,828 shares of the company's stock worth $13,268,000 after buying an additional 1,467,340 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,135,763 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 104,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 417,965 shares of the company's stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 203,203 shares in the last quarter. OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth $1,013,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $1,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vir Biotechnology

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 22,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $221,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,078,391 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,829.55. The trade was a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Janet Napolitano sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $30,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $200,491.20. This trade represents a 13.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 25,579 shares of company stock valued at $254,922 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.91. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.84). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 638.88%.The firm had revenue of ($0.03) million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $55.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VIR

Vir Biotechnology Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc is a clinical‐stage immunology company dedicated to developing therapies that prevent and treat serious infectious diseases. The company leverages a suite of proprietary technology platforms—ranging from antibody isolation and screening tools to cell‐based assays and bioinformatics—to identify and advance antiviral and antibacterial candidates. Its scientific approach centers on harnessing the human immune system through monoclonal antibodies and immunomodulatory agents.

The company's pipeline includes product candidates targeting influenza A, COVID‐19, HIV, hepatitis B, and tuberculosis.

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