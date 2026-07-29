ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. $CLDX

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX - Free Report) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 218,951 shares during the period. Celldex Therapeutics makes up 0.8% of ADAR1 Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $13,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 27.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $52.77.

Read Our Latest Report on Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2%

CLDX opened at $35.58 on Wednesday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $40.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.83. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapies for cancer and other serious diseases. The company's research platforms leverage novel antibody and vaccine technologies designed to engage the patient's immune system, with a particular emphasis on oncology and neurologic indications. Celldex's pipeline includes both monoclonal antibodies and biologic agents that seek to modulate immune responses or deliver targeted cytotoxic activity.

Among Celldex's lead product candidates is glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody–drug conjugate directed against the glycoprotein NMB (gpNMB) for the treatment of certain breast and skin cancers.

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