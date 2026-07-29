ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Purchases 253,465 Shares of Sanofi $SNY

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY - Free Report) by 399.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,939 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 253,465 shares during the period. Sanofi makes up approximately 0.9% of ADAR1 Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC's holdings in Sanofi were worth $15,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company's stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,518 shares of the company's stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 15,791 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,255 shares of the company's stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 5.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the company's stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 36.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of Sanofi to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sanofi from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Sanofi from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sanofi from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $49.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sanofi

Sanofi Trading Up 3.5%

SNY opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $40.89 and a fifty-two week high of $52.68. The company's 50 day moving average price is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.34.

About Sanofi

Sanofi NASDAQ: SNY is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in France that researches, develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. The company operates across multiple therapeutic areas, including immunology, rare diseases, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and vaccines through its Sanofi Pasteur division. Sanofi sells products to hospitals, clinics, governments and retail pharmacies, with a broad global footprint and significant presence in Europe, North America and emerging markets.

Key commercial offerings include specialty biologics and established small-molecule medicines.

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