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ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Purchases 654,142 Shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. $CATX

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Perspective Therapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX - Free Report) by 687.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 749,335 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 654,142 shares during the quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Perspective Therapeutics worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CATX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,814 shares of the company's stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 188,887 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,067 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 405,612 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 375.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 187,403 shares of the company's stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 148,013 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,080 shares of the company's stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 60,019 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 327,500 shares of the company's stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 25,697 shares during the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perspective Therapeutics Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CATX opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $6.16. The business's 50-day moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.90.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.16 million. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.33% and a negative net margin of 17,982.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CATX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $12.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CATX

About Perspective Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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