ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Anteris Technologies Global Corp. $AVR

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anteris Technologies Global Corp. (NASDAQ:AVR - Free Report) by 205.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,789,132 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,550,355 shares during the period. Anteris Technologies Global comprises 1.2% of ADAR1 Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned about 3.89% of Anteris Technologies Global worth $21,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVR. L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its stake in Anteris Technologies Global by 143.2% in the third quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 6,838,136 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,772,000 after buying an additional 4,026,136 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anteris Technologies Global by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,530,910 shares of the company's stock worth $12,629,000 after acquiring an additional 612,244 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Anteris Technologies Global by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,417,627 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 349,299 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anteris Technologies Global by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 912,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 425,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anteris Technologies Global by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,069 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 47,119 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Anteris Technologies Global

In related news, Director Susan Elizabeth Knight purchased 11,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $102,190.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 11,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $102,190. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder L1 Capital Pty Ltd sold 23,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $186,990.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,789,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,324,570. This represents a 0.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AVR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Anteris Technologies Global in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Anteris Technologies Global from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Anteris Technologies Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVR

Anteris Technologies Global Price Performance

NASDAQ AVR opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. Anteris Technologies Global Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The business's 50-day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.09. The firm has a market cap of $795.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.65.

Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million. Anteris Technologies Global had a negative return on equity of 124.76% and a negative net margin of 5,148.78%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anteris Technologies Global Corp. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Anteris Technologies Global Company Profile

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

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