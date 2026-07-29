ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. $IKT

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT - Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,606,572 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,457,377 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.00% of Inhibikase Therapeutics worth $11,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics by 70.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,640 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,795 shares of the company's stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Inhibikase Therapeutics by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,869 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9,423 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Inhibikase Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Inhibikase Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $5.40.

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Inhibikase Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.94. Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $2.53. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82.

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IKT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10). As a group, analysts predict that Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Company Profile

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as swallowing, dysphagia, neurogenic constipation, and multiple system atrophy; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects and for the treatment of blood and stomach cancers.

Further Reading

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