ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Sells 535,448 Shares of Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR $IVA

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA - Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,174,398 shares of the company's stock after selling 535,448 shares during the quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned 1.49% of Inventiva worth $12,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVA. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inventiva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,600,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Inventiva by 2,267.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,652,570 shares of the company's stock worth $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,540 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Inventiva by 28,881.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,643,702 shares of the company's stock worth $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,580 shares in the last quarter. SymBiosis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Inventiva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,090,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Inventiva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,626,000. Institutional investors own 19.06% of the company's stock.

Inventiva Price Performance

IVA opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98. The company's 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on IVA. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Inventiva from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Inventiva in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Inventiva in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inventiva has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Inventiva

Inventiva Company Profile

Inventiva NASDAQ: IVA is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of metabolic, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. The company's core expertise lies in the modulation of nuclear receptors and signaling pathways that regulate fibrosis, inflammation and metabolic dysfunction. Inventiva's scientific platform integrates medicinal chemistry, in vitro and in vivo pharmacology, and translational sciences to advance a diversified pipeline of therapeutic candidates.

The company's lead asset, lanifibranor (IVA337), is a pan-PPAR agonist in Phase III development for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and has demonstrated anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic effects in preclinical and clinical studies.

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