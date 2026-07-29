ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Sells 872,579 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. $CTMX

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC reduced its position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX - Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,410,190 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 872,579 shares during the quarter. CytomX Therapeutics comprises about 0.9% of ADAR1 Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned about 2.00% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $16,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,605 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of CTMX stock opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.08. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $8.21. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 166.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $12.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on CTMX

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics based on its proprietary Probody® platform. The company engineers masked antibody prodrugs that remain inactive in healthy tissue but are selectively activated in the tumor microenvironment. This approach is designed to enhance the safety and tolerability of antibody-based therapies, particularly those targeting immuno-oncology pathways.

At the core of CytomX's pipeline is Pacmilimab (CX-072), an anti–PD-L1 Probody therapeutic currently undergoing clinical evaluation for multiple solid tumor indications.

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