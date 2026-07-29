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ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. $PCVX

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Vaxcyte logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX - Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,137 shares of the company's stock after selling 56,505 shares during the period. Vaxcyte accounts for about 0.9% of ADAR1 Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Vaxcyte worth $15,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company's stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company's stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,274 shares of the company's stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company's stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vaxcyte from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Vaxcyte from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Monday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $86.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vaxcyte

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 133,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,413,414.75. This represents a 1.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $572,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 104,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,979,745.60. This represents a 8.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 93,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,592 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.22. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.08 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $52.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.77.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.56). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -7.91 EPS for the current year.

Vaxcyte Profile

(Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc NASDAQ: PCVX is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a new generation of preventive vaccines aimed at combating serious bacterial diseases. Headquartered in San Carlos, California, Vaxcyte leverages proprietary conjugation technologies to design and manufacture multivalent vaccines targeting pathogens for which there remain significant unmet medical needs. The company's platform is intended to streamline the production of conjugate vaccines by improving antigen presentation and broadening strain coverage compared with conventional approaches.

Vaxcyte's lead candidate, VAX-24, is a 24-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine designed to protect against 24 serotypes of Streptococcus pneumoniae.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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