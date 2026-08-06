Addus HomeCare Corporation $ADUS Position Decreased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its holdings in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS - Free Report) by 62.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,772 shares of the company's stock after selling 44,155 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.14% of Addus HomeCare worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 395.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 280 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $130.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on Addus HomeCare

Insider Buying and Selling at Addus HomeCare

In other news, insider Heather Brianne Dixon sold 288 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total transaction of $27,005.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,668.67. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 788 shares of company stock valued at $73,506 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 2.5%

ADUS stock opened at $116.46 on Thursday. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a 12-month low of $87.95 and a 12-month high of $124.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.52.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $377.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare NASDAQ: ADUS is a leading provider of home and community-based care services for elderly, disabled, and medically complex individuals across the United States. Through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, the company delivers a broad spectrum of non-medical personal care and licensed home health services designed to support clients' independence and quality of life.

The company's core offerings include personal care assistance—covering daily living activities, medication reminders, and light housekeeping—and skilled home health services delivered under the supervision of registered nurses and licensed therapists.

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