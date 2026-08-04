Addus HomeCare Corporation $ADUS Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS - Free Report) by 64.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,489 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 31,689 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Addus HomeCare worth $7,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,469,752 shares of the company's stock worth $157,837,000 after purchasing an additional 268,192 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,308,605 shares of the company's stock valued at $140,531,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 936,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $110,467,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,689,000 after buying an additional 78,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 702,229 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,412,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Shares of ADUS opened at $116.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $87.95 and a fifty-two week high of $124.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $377.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $376.24 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 6.89%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Addus HomeCare

In other Addus HomeCare news, insider Heather Brianne Dixon sold 288 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total value of $27,005.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,668.67. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 788 shares of company stock valued at $73,506. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ADUS. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADUS

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare NASDAQ: ADUS is a leading provider of home and community-based care services for elderly, disabled, and medically complex individuals across the United States. Through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, the company delivers a broad spectrum of non-medical personal care and licensed home health services designed to support clients' independence and quality of life.

The company's core offerings include personal care assistance—covering daily living activities, medication reminders, and light housekeeping—and skilled home health services delivered under the supervision of registered nurses and licensed therapists.

Further Reading

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